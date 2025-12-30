At least eight shops have been destroyed by a fire outbreak at the Sango area of Ibadan, with properties worth millions of naira lost to the incident. The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Maroof Akinwande, who confirmed the incident, said that although not all goods were salvaged from the aff...

The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Maroof Akinwande, who confirmed the incident, said that although not all goods were salvaged from the affected shops, no life was lost.

He explained that a prompt joint operation by officers of the Oyo State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service helped to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

According to him, “Upon arrival, we met eight (8) out of eighty-four (84) shops engulfed by fire. Firefighters immediately launched a coordinated attack on the blaze and successfully restricted it from spreading to other shops.

The firefighting operation was jointly carried out with officers of the Federal Fire Service, Ibadan Command.”