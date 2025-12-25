A section of the Great Nigeria Insurance building has collapsed as a result of the fire incident that occurred yesterday. Government officials are on hand to ensure the safety of everyone, as the building has been declared unsafe. Several other buildings have been affected by the fire, and shop owne...

A section of the Great Nigeria Insurance building has collapsed as a result of the fire incident that occurred yesterday.

Government officials are on hand to ensure the safety of everyone, as the building has been declared unsafe.

Several other buildings have been affected by the fire, and shop owners close to the building are seen packing their goods to leave the area.

The incident has raised concerns about the viability and strength of buildings within the Lagos Island area.

Recall that the fire, which reportedly broke out at about 4.40 p.m., engulfed parts of the multi-storey plaza.

TVC News previously reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians to remain calm following the fire incident that engulfed the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. However, the Commissioner emphasised that no casualties were recorded in the incident.

The statement revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu, who has been personally monitoring the situation since the incident was reported, immediately directed the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to intensify response efforts and ensure the evacuation of adjoining buildings to guarantee public safety.

When the distress call was received at 4:41 p.m., fire crews from Ebute Elefun and Dolphin Fire Stations responded promptly, with reinforcement from Sari Iganmu Fire Station and the Alausa Headquarters. Firefighters arrived at the scene within 12 minutes, at 4:53 p.m., and commenced coordinated containment efforts.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire started from the fifth floor of the building before spreading to other levels.