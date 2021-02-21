A Nigerian Military aircraft king Air 350 with six persons on board including two crew has crashed in Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika who confirmed the crash in a statement on Sunday said “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en-route Minna.

“It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

Update: Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika @hadisirika

confirms crash of military aircraft King Air 350 close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

It was gathered that the Military aircraft departed around 10.30am on its way to Minna, Niger State, and crashed 15 minutes after taking off.

It was gathered that the Military aircraft departed around 10.30am on its way to Minna, Niger State, and crashed 15 minutes after taking off.

The aircraft reported engine failure at time 1039 and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22.

The Accident Investigation Bureau says they can not comment on the cause of the plane crash since the aircraft belongs to the military, the Airforce is the competent institution to comment in the tragedy.

It added that the plane had been used by security and intelligence agencies on reconnaissance missions over Sambisa and many Areas where insurgents have posed a threat