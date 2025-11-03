The late pop icon Michael Jackson has once again proven his enduring commercial power, topping Forbes magazine’s 2025 list of the world’s highest-paid deceased celebrities with an estimated $105 million in pre-tax earnings. The King of Pop’s latest financial triumph stems largely from a landma...

The late pop icon Michael Jackson has once again proven his enduring commercial power, topping Forbes magazine’s 2025 list of the world’s highest-paid deceased celebrities with an estimated $105 million in pre-tax earnings.

The King of Pop’s latest financial triumph stems largely from a landmark deal between his estate and Sony Music, in which a 50 percent stake in his master recordings and publishing catalog was sold for an astonishing $600 million.

Since Jackson’s passing in 2009, his estate has amassed more than $3.5 billion, cementing his status as the most financially successful celebrity in death.

His Broadway production MJ: The Musical has grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, while the Las Vegas show Michael Jackson ONE surpassed 5,000 performances this year.

Close behind Jackson on the Forbes list is author Dr. Seuss, whose estate brought in $85 million thanks to strong book sales and lucrative Netflix licensing agreements. Pink Floyd founders Richard Wright and Syd Barrett each earned $81 million after Sony acquired the band’s catalog for $400 million.

Other late music legends—including Prince, John Lennon, and Bob Marley, collectively generated $541 million over the past year, underscoring the continued profitability of legacy catalogs.

Jackson’s influence shows no sign of fading. Beyond music, his estate is expanding into new ventures, including the upcoming biopic Michael, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, slated for release in April 2026.

Industry analysts predict the film could spark another surge in global interest—and revenue—for the pop superstar’s estate.