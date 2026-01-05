The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has underscored the indispensable role of deliberate mentorship in creating viable and sustainable institutions....

The Minister articulated this vision as the central theme of his address at a special gathering organised in his honour by a coalition of former and current colleagues from his media enterprises, in Kaduna.

Reflecting on a legacy spanning over two decades, Idris highlighted the symbiotic growth of his media organisations and the professionals nurtured within them. He expressed profound pride in the numerous individuals who began their careers under his guidance and have since ascended to positions of significant influence, contributing robustly to national development across various sectors.

Drawing a direct parallel to the philosophy of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister elucidated how mentorship builds the competence and confidence that inform strategic hiring and leadership placement.

He elevated the concept from an organisational practice to a national imperative, stating, “Intentional and strategic mentorship, if diligently cultivated, transcends corporate philosophy to become a vital national asset. It is the bedrock upon which a culture of efficiency and accountability is built, a vision we are passionately implementing in our service to the nation.”

“I am immensely proud of your collective accomplishments,” Idris told the gathering. “The journey of building these lasting institutions, our shared contribution to national development, mirrors the President’s vision for Nigeria. It is a testament to the power of nurturing talent with purpose.”

In a heartfelt response, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, delivered a tribute on behalf of all attendees. He lauded the Minister’s unwavering patriotism, his transformative passion for empowering youth, and his foresight in strengthening viable institutions.

“The Minister’s legacy is not merely in the organisations he built but in the people he built up. His timeless example of mentorship will continue to guide and inspire us in all our future endeavours,” Ndace affirmed.

The historic event brought together a distinguished assembly of professionals from the Minister’s affiliated media institutions, including Bifocal Communications, The Market Magazine, Blueprint Media Group, and WE FM, symbolising a living network of mentorship and institutional excellence.

The event was attended by the Director General Voice of Nigeria, Malam Jibrin Ndace, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Ibrahim Musa, and the immediate past President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo, and a host of others.