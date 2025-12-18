A massive crowd has turned out across several communities to welcome Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, during a historic visit to Dansadau in Maru Local Government Area....

Residents lined major routes leading into Dansadau town, giving the governor a rousing reception as he passed through communities including Wanke, Magami and Dan Gulbi.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the visit was significant, noting that the last time a sitting governor visited Dansadau was more than 20 years ago, during the administration of former Governor Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura.

The statement added that Dansadau, the largest ward in Maru Local Government Area, had suffered years of neglect under previous administrations.

During the visit, Governor Lawal inspected the ongoing construction of the 108-kilometre Gusau–Dansadau Road, a major infrastructure project awarded by his administration to improve connectivity and open up economic opportunities for the area.

In recognition of his commitment to the community, the Emir of Dansadau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Garba Mohammed Sarkin Kudu, conferred on the governor the traditional title of Garkuwan Dansadau.

The governor’s visit forms part of his administration’s broader strategy to take development directly to grassroots communities across the state.

According to the statement, the warm reception accorded Governor Lawal reflects growing public support for the state government, driven by its ongoing development initiatives under the Zamfara Rescue Mission.