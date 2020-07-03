It has been Liverpool’s season, but it was Manchester city’s night as they crushed the newly crowned premier league champions 4-0 at the Etihad stadium on Thursday.

Manchester City have been in good form since the restart of the premier league and they had a point to prove against Liverpool.

They also had their eyes on the maximum points to keep third place Leicester city at bay.

Kevin De Bruyne scored his first career goal against Liverpool from the penalty spot, and then ten minutes later, Raheem Sterling doubled the lead with a well taken goal.

Phil Foden put the game beyond Liverpool’s reach at the stroke of half time as City cruised to a deserved 3-0 victory.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the Top four and securing a Champions league spot was dealt a severe blow after they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Sander Berge scored in the first half to give the home team the lead. But when Tottenham thought they had equalized, Harry Kane’s strike was ruled out by the VAR.

Second half goals by Lys Mousset and Oliver McBurnie ended the contest despite Kane’s late consolation goal, as Sheffield picked the maximum points and moved above Arsenal into 7th on the premier league table.