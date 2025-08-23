President of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu after landing at the Lagos airport ahead of the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference in Enugu....

President of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu after landing at the Lagos airport ahead of the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference in Enugu.

The Governor received him and his team, including Babatunde Ogala, chairman of NBA Conference Logistics Committee at the Lagos house, Marina on Saturday.

Julius Malema, known for his strong advocacy on economic justice, Pan-Africanism, and governance says he remained very strong on anti-xenophobia and preaching unity in Africa.

The NBA conference is set to take place from 22nd to 30th August 2025, offering a platform for legal professionals, policymakers, and thought leaders to engage in critical discussions.