Residents of Idanre Local Government Area in Ondo State turned out in large numbers as Hon. Abiola Makinde, member representing Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, in collaboration with his wife, Dr. Rhoda Makinde, organised a free medical outreach for pregnant women and other community members.

The outreach, held at the open field of L.A. Primary School, Odode, Idanre, was facilitated through their humanitarian organization, HAMDROMI. Tagged “Kasọ Layọ,” the initiative forms part of Dr. Rhoda Makinde’s nationwide free healthcare programme targeted at supporting pregnant women and improving maternal health outcomes across Nigeria.

Beyond maternal healthcare, the programme also catered to the general medical needs of residents, offering a wide range of services including free medical consultations, comprehensive health check-ups, distribution of prescribed medications, and pregnancy care kits for expectant mothers.

Speaking at the event, the convener, Dr. Rhoda Makinde, who was represented by the team lead, Dr. Charles Ogazie, emphasized the importance of maintaining proper hygiene during pregnancy to safeguard both mother and child. She also urged other participants who were not pregnant to pay close attention to their overall health and seek timely medical care when necessary.

Dr. Makinde noted that the initiative aligns with the humanitarian drive and leadership mandate of her husband, Hon. Abiola Makinde, aimed at improving the welfare and wellbeing of constituents in Ondo East and Ondo West federal constituency.

The outreach recorded over 200 beneficiaries, many of whom expressed gratitude for the timely intervention amid rising healthcare costs.

One of the beneficiaries, Juliet Akinrinola, a pregnant woman, commended the organizers for providing free medical services and pregnancy care kits. She described the initiative as a relief, noting that it would significantly ease the financial burden associated with antenatal care.

Another beneficiary, Bolanle Agunbiade, lauded the decision to bring the programme to Idanre, stating that access to quality healthcare and medications has become increasingly expensive. She expressed appreciation for receiving the prescribed drugs needed for her treatment at no cost.

Community members described the outreach as impactful and timely, calling for its sustenance and expansion to reach more vulnerable groups across the constituency.