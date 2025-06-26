Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has announced the renaming of The Polytechnic, Ibadan after a former governor of the state, Victor Olunloyo.

Governor Makinde made the announcement while speaking at the interdenominational commendation service for the former governor held at the Obafemi Awolowo stadium, Ibadan.

According to Governor Makinde, institution will now be known as Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan.

Makinde described the late mathematician and political administrator as a technocrat and a man with deep sense of culture.

In his sermon, a former Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu while crediting the emulating characters in late Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, called political leaders to use their respective offices to use their respective offices to affect the society for its due peace and progress.

The late Governor was the pioneer Rector of the foremost polytechnic.