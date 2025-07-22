Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has pledged to ensure a befitting burial for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, affirming his full commitment to the burial arrangements....

Governor Makinde gave the assurance during a condolence visit to the family of the late monarch at his Alalubosa residence in Ibadan.

While paying tribute to the traditional ruler, the governor described Oba Olakulehin as a pillar of the traditional institution who played a pivotal role in preserving the cultural heritage and stability of Ibadanland.

He added that he had already approved a significant amount of money to facilitate a burial that reflects the monarch’s status and legacy.

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who ascended the throne as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, died on July 7, 2025, few days to his one year on the throne.