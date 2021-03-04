Manchester United will demand the payment of 43 Million Pounds from Inter Milan, the remainder of the transfer fee for Romelu Lukaku.

The Devils want the balance paid or they get striker Lautaro Martinez or centre-back Milan Skriniar as compensation.

Inter Milan missed a bonus payment of 4.3 million pounds included in the original agreement when Lukaku joined the club for 75 million pounds in 2019.

Martinez is one of Inter-Milan’s most valuable players with the striker scoring 17 goals in all competitions this season.