The International Association of Lions Clubs, in collaboration with Lagos state Coconut Development Authority, LASCODA, has flagged off the planting of Coconut Seedlings in the the state.

The event was led by the District Governor, International Association of Lions Clubs, District 404B2, Lion (Dr.) Ademola Adesoye, the Region 5 Chairman, Lion Olukayode Ojo and Lions of Lagos Paddles Club.

The planting took place at Agidingbi Junior and Senior Grammar school, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Thursday.