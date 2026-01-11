The Executive Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, Joseph Keffi, has commended security agencies for their swift response in rescuing residents abducted in separate incidents within the council area....

The victims, identified as Mr Saaondo, Mr Terfa and Mrs Msuurshima, were kidnapped on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, in Atôô village. Another set of victims — Mrs Hembadoon Akiki, Mr Terzungwe Iortyom and Mrs Kadoon Iortyom — were abducted on Friday, 9 January 2026, in Adem, Bar Council Ward.

All six victims were rescued following coordinated operations by security operatives.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Security and Political Matters, Beetseh Terhide Mark, the council chairman praised the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services, the Civilian Joint Task Force and community leaders, which led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Ushahemba M. and Victor A.

Keffi warned youths against involvement in criminal activities, particularly kidnapping, and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies.

He assured the people of Makurdi Local Government of his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity and protecting lives and property.