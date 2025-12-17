Veteran theatre practitioner and national honouree, Chief Olalere Osunpaimo, popularly known as Eda Onile Ola, has accused certain individuals and a production company of attempting to illegally remake his iconic film Ogbori Elemoso without his consent....

Veteran theatre practitioner and national honouree, Chief Olalere Osunpaimo, popularly known as Eda Onile Ola, has accused certain individuals and a production company of attempting to illegally remake his iconic film Ogbori Elemoso without his consent.

Addressing journalists at a press conference, the actor said he was recently approached by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, with a proposal to remake the historic movie.

According to him, after discussions on the scope of the project, he disclosed that the production would cost about ₦100 million, noting that the monarch expressed interest in expanding the budget and revising the script, promising to revert later.

However, the theatre icon alleged that in October 2025, a man identified as Ben Ayoola, popularly known as Ben O Ben, alongside individuals claiming to represent Fewchore Studio, visited his residence, insisting they had received approval from the Soun of Ogbomoso to remake the film without his permission.

“They told me clearly that they did not need my consent to remake Ogbori Elemoso and that they only came to give me a ‘gift’,” Osunpaimo said.

He disclosed that the sum of ₦7.5 million was subsequently paid into his account, a development his children strongly opposed. “My children described it as robbery and manipulation. Acting on their advice, I immediately returned the money to Fewchore Studio,” he stated.

He added that his legal counsel issued a cease-and-desist letter to the parties involved, warning them against proceeding with the remake. Despite this, he claimed they remained defiant and allegedly threatened him.

“They told me that even if I went to court, I would not get justice,” he alleged.

The renowned actor and filmmaker, who earned the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) through Ogbori Elemoso, also recalled the personal sacrifices he made to produce the movie. “I suffered greatly. I became heavily indebted, and my car was seized because of the loans I took to complete this film.

This work was meant to secure the future of my children, not to be taken away by powerful individuals,” he said.

Osunpaimo further appealed for urgent intervention from the Oyo State Government, traditional stakeholders, and religious leaders, including Governor Seyi Makinde and Pastor E. A. Adeboye, whom he described as the spiritual father of the Soun of Ogbomoso.

“I am calling on people of goodwill, sons and daughters of Ogbomoso at home and abroad, and all well-meaning Nigerians to rescue me from being cheated and having my legacy destroyed,” he pleaded.

He also raised concerns over recent rumours of his death circulating on social media, suggesting that they may not be unconnected to the ongoing dispute.

Chief Osunpaimo concluded by urging authorities, including the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, to intervene and ensure justice, saying, “Please do not allow this injustice to happen to me at my old age.