The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has seized multiple waste carts and arrested one individual during an early-morning enforcement operation on Lagos Island, as part of intensified efforts to curb illegal waste disposal.

The operation, conducted at dawn, followed targeted surveillance of unauthorised dumping activities in the area.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Lagos State Government said LAWMA officers intercepted the waste carts at Isale-Eko during a coordinated exercise aimed at stopping unregulated waste movement and preventing the re-emergence of illegal dump sites in previously cleared locations.

A suspect, Muritala Suleiman, a 42-year-old from Zamfara State, was arrested around 1:31 a.m. for allegedly dumping refuse illegally at Tinubu Square, Lagos Island.

LAWMA highlighted that early-morning surveillance remains central to its enforcement strategy, noting that illegal dumping often occurs under the cover of darkness when visibility is low.

Commenting on the operation, LAWMA Managing Director and CEO Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin said, “The sustained enforcement activities strengthen deterrence and protect stabilised sites from renewed abuse, as Waste Investigation, Surveillance and Enforcement operatives are strategically deployed across the state to eradicate persistent black spots and ensure sustainability along major corridors.”

The authority urged Lagos residents to comply with approved waste disposal channels and support ongoing efforts to maintain clean and safe public spaces.