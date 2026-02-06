A Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) operative, popularly known as Baba Ibeji, sustained severe injuries on Thursday after a fully loaded container truck lost control and crushed him along the Offin Canal corridor inward Eko Bridge. The accident occurred in the early hours at Oja Junction, whe...

A Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) operative, popularly known as Baba Ibeji, sustained severe injuries on Thursday after a fully loaded container truck lost control and crushed him along the Offin Canal corridor inward Eko Bridge.

The accident occurred in the early hours at Oja Junction, when the truck, reportedly speeding, allegedly suffered brake failure while descending the CMS Bridge toward Eko Bridge.

The vehicle veered off course, knocking down the LAWMA worker who was clearing refuse at the road median before crashing into a Toyota Camry with registration number FST 417 FS.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who were on duty in the area swiftly intervened, rescuing the injured operative from beneath the wreckage. LASTMA said the prompt response prevented the incident from resulting in a fatality.

The victim was initially taken by his colleagues to Fuja Hospital, but was rejected due to the severity of his injuries. He was later transferred to the General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The driver of the container truck fled the scene immediately after the crash. However, LASTMA officers arrested the motor boy, who was subsequently handed over to police officers led by the Divisional Traffic Officer of the Ebute Ero Police Division for further investigation.

Reacting to the incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, condemned the reckless driving that led to the crash and ordered a comprehensive investigation to determine liability and guide possible prosecution.

Giwa commended LASTMA officials for their swift and professional response and expressed sympathy to the family of the injured LAWMA operative, wishing him a speedy recovery.

He reiterated the Lagos State Government’s zero tolerance for reckless driving, particularly by operators of articulated vehicles.

LASTMA also urged motorists, especially truck and trailer drivers, to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, observe speed limits, and exercise caution to prevent avoidable accidents.