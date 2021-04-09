President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has advocated for increased funding for security agencies to ensure optimum performance to fight the rising insecurity in the Country.

Lawan who made this position known in Owerri while Inaugurating a road renamed after a former Governor of Imo State, Evan Enwerem said procurement of adequate technologies and improved man power will help to combat crime in the country.

While condemning the recent attack on Police stations in Imo state and the illegal release of inmates of the owerri correctional service, the Senate President says the security agencies in the country need modern technology to halt the surge in crime in the country.

Senator Lawan said the national assembly will continue to make appropriate laws that will increase funding for security agencies.