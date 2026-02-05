The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 27 commercial and private vehicles for violating prescribed loading limits and road safety regulations across the State....

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 27 commercial and private vehicles for violating prescribed loading limits and road safety regulations across the State.

The enforcement followed a statewide operation carried out in the early hours after repeated public warnings against vehicular overloading.

Officials said the exercise formed part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and ensure strict compliance with traffic laws in Lagos.

LASTMA said the operation was conducted on the directive of its General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, amid growing concerns over the dangers posed by overloaded vehicles on major highways and busy inner-city routes.

Field assessments by enforcement officers revealed widespread unsafe practices among motorists, particularly commercial drivers, who loaded vehicles with bulky goods and perishable items stored inside luggage compartments or mounted on rooftops.

The agency noted that such actions obstruct rear visibility, destabilise vehicles and reduce drivers’ awareness of surrounding traffic, thereby increasing the risk of road crashes.

Bakare-Oki described vehicular overloading as a serious violation of state traffic laws that endangers passengers and other road users.

He condemned the practice as unsafe and unacceptable, warning that enforcement against offenders would remain sustained and uncompromising.

The agency urged motorists to comply with approved loading capacities, maintain clear visibility and prioritise roadworthiness in daily operations.

It also encouraged members of the public to report violations through its toll-free hotline to support prompt enforcement and corrective action.

LASTMA reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing traffic regulations professionally and fairly in line with the Lagos State Government’s goal of maintaining a safe, orderly and efficient transportation system.