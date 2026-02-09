The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a fatal road accident beneath the LASUTH Bridge along the Airport Road corridor in Ikeja, involving an articulated truck and a cyclist....

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a fatal road accident beneath the LASUTH Bridge along the Airport Road corridor in Ikeja, involving an articulated truck and a cyclist.

Preliminary reports indicate that both the cyclist and the DAF truck were approaching the roundabout from the Maryland axis when the collision occurred.

The cyclist sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

LASTMA officials who were managing traffic in the area responded promptly and apprehended the truck driver, who reportedly attempted to flee.

He was subsequently handed over to officers at the Ikeja Police Division for investigation and possible prosecution.

Authorities also evacuated the victim from the roadway to prevent further incidents and restore normal traffic flow.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and described the loss as tragic.

He urged cyclists and commercial motorbike operators to exercise caution and prioritise safety while using Lagos roads, stressing the need to comply strictly with traffic regulations and avoid expressways and other high-risk routes.

Giwa noted that the state government has continued public awareness campaigns to educate vulnerable road users on safe road practices, including restricting movement to inner roads.

He added that the directive applies to skateboard users and other non-motorised road users.

The Lagos State Government, through LASTMA, reaffirmed its commitment to road safety enforcement, public education and the protection of all road users, urging motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to obey traffic laws to prevent avoidable tragedies.