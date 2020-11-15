Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday unveiled Nigeria’s first locally-assembled full electric car manufactured by Stallion Group.

According to report, Hyundai Kona comes with zero emission, 482km driving range, and can be charged both at home and workplace.

Speaking at the unveiling which took place at Ojo, Lagos State, the Governor said; “With an innovation of Hyundai Kona, we do not need to put the pressure on what is the pump price of oil again, what is the pump price of petroleum again”.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu added that, the state government will partner with Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points across the state, so that people will have access to charge their cars wherever they go.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who commended Stallion Group for believing in the Lagos and Nigeria dream, also commended the company for revamping the moribund VON asset located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

He said Nigerians can now drive electric cars, noting that Lagos remains the hub for the nation’s economy and a pacesetter in industrialisation.