The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde has charged seven retiring Officers of the Ministry to be actively involved in lawful vocations after 35 years of meritorious and selfless service to the State Government.

Speaking during the statutory and 60thBirthday Ceremony organised for the retiring Officers at the Folarin Coker Staff Clinic hall, the Secretariat, Alausa, Oladeinde affirmed that the retiring Officers have served the State Government productively and as such deserved to be celebrated.

He advised the retirees to seize the opportunities of their retirement to be more proactive, committed and dedicated to lawful vocations and long-waiting hobbies.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, in the Ministry, Mr. Sewedo Oluseyi Whenu, commended the retirees for a fulfilling service to the State Government, urging them to live within their means as pensioners while he also prayed for their sustenance in retirement.

He commended the retiring staff for their integrity, hard work and diligence in carrying out their assigned duties and responsibilities during service to Lagos State, noting their conduct as exemplary and worthy of emulation by other staff.

Mr. Niyi Ogunrinde, who represented the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola at the event, counselled the retirees to pay more attention to their health and take adequate care of themselves by indulging in a quality lifestyle in order to remain healthy and agile in retirement.

Certificates of Service were later presented to the seven retirees by the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

In his remarks, Director, Admin and Human Resources, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Lawal Akapo-Agboola, implored civil servants still in active service to be diligent and hardworking, while striving for self-development at their various duty posts for posterity.

The ceremony was attended by Directors in the Ministry, a representative of the Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Halima Raji Popoola; representative of the Lagos State Pension Commission, Mr. Idowu Taylor Oludare; families of the retirees and other members of staff in the Ministry.

The celebrated retired officers are Mrs. Awodiya Taiwo Cecy, Mr. Ladejobi Nurudeen, Mrs. Lawal Tawa Olajumoke, Mr. Oloko Saka Abdulahi, Mrs. Onasanya Olasunbo Dorcas, Mr. Rotimi Tokunbo Banjoko and Mr. Sanni Moshood Rotimi.