The Lagos State Government has reintroduced the monthly environmental sanitation exercise. The re-introduction of the exercise was officially flagged-off by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Mushin–Agege Motor Road corridor. Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said the exercise, which had been dormant for years following a court ruling that…...

The Lagos State Government has reintroduced the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

The re-introduction of the exercise was officially flagged-off by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Mushin–Agege Motor Road corridor.

Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said the exercise, which had been dormant for years following a court ruling that nullified compulsory restriction of movement during sanitation hours, would now take place on the last Saturday of every month between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Unlike previous years, residents will not be subjected to movement restrictions during the sanitation period.

The governor said the renewed initiative is aimed at restoring environmental cleanliness across the state while encouraging residents to take responsibility for the condition of their surroundings.

Sanwo-Olu explained that Mushin was deliberately chosen for the launch due to the visible sanitation challenges along the corridor.

“This monthly exercise used to be a national pride. This flag-off is a defining moment for us. We decided to choose this corridor because of the amount of filth here. A clean city is built by the people who live in it,” he said.

He expressed concern over the level of dirt in several communities and stressed that maintaining a clean environment must become a civic responsibility rather than an obligation placed solely on government.

According to him, the voluntary approach adopted by the state is in compliance with the court judgement that halted enforcement of compulsory stay-at-home sanitation.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the revival of the exercise represents a renewed commitment to public health and environmental sustainability in Lagos.

Wahab noted that the initiative aligns with the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration, which prioritises a safe, clean and flood-free environment for residents.

He added that residents are expected to clean their homes, surroundings and drainage channels in front of their houses during the exercise, while officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) will evacuate properly bagged waste.

The commissioner described environmental sanitation as vital to promoting hygiene, protecting public health and improving life expectancy through cleaner surroundings.

He also urged residents to take ownership of their environment by disposing of waste responsibly and maintaining cleanliness at all times.

Wahab disclosed that agencies under the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, including LAWMA, LASPARK, LASEPA and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) corps, would collaborate more closely to strengthen sanitation enforcement across the state.

He warned residents against environmental offences such as illegal waste disposal, trading in unauthorised locations, burning refuse and patronising cart pushers, stressing that the Lagos Environmental Law remains in force.

According to him, consistent sanitation efforts will also help reduce flooding across the state.

Sanwo-Olu, meanwhile, called on residents, traders, transport operators, market leaders and community development associations to support the initiative by mobilising people ahead of each sanitation exercise.

He reiterated that environmental cleanliness remains essential for public health, flood control and sustainable urban development.

The governor assured that the state government would continue to strengthen waste management systems and enforce environmental regulations to achieve a cleaner and safer Lagos.