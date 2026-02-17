The Lagos Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has officially unveiled a state-of-the-art motor park in Oyingbo, Lagos, named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The facility, christened the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Modern Garage, was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presen...

The Lagos Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has officially unveiled a state-of-the-art motor park in Oyingbo, Lagos, named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The facility, christened the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Modern Garage, was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of top union and state officials.

The event drew prominent dignitaries, including NURTW Lagos Chairman Mustapha Sego, the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Highness Oba Rilwan Aremu, Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor Tayo Ayinde, Commissioner for Transportation Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and Special Adviser to the Governor Sola Giwa.

The new garage adds to a growing list of public facilities renamed in honour of President Tinubu since his assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

Among these are the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna (renamed March 2024), Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way in Abuja (May 2024), the Bola Tinubu Building at the National Assembly (May 2024), Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic, Gwarinpa (January 2025), Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks, Abuja (January 2025), and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Adamawa State (2025).

The NURTW’s decision to name the Oyingbo garage after the president coincides with broader efforts by public institutions and stakeholders to commemorate Tinubu’s administration, a move that has sparked debate among citizens and political commentators. Critics argue that the renamings risk creating a perception of personality-driven governance, while supporters view it as recognition of the president’s contributions and leadership.

Speaking at the unveiling, union officials described the motor park as a “modern facility designed to enhance commuter convenience, improve operational efficiency for transport workers, and reflect the progressive vision of Lagos’ transport sector under collaboration with government authorities.”

The inauguration of the garage underscores the growing trend of dedicating major public infrastructure to political figures, with Lagos emerging as a prominent example of such commemorations under the Tinubu administration.