The Lagos State Government has announced an 18-week traffic diversion plan on the Lagos–Badagry Expressway to facilitate rehabilitation works on the Mazamaza Bridge.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, cited by TVC News on Sunday, the diversion is aimed at preventing traffic gridlock and ensuring minimal disruption to motorists during the replacement of expansion joints and other critical bridge components to improve safety and structural integrity.

Osiyemi assured motorists that the bridge would not be completely closed at any point during the rehabilitation exercise, adding that traffic would be managed through strategic diversions between the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Lane and the Service Lane on both inbound and outbound sections of the expressway.

Osiyemi disclosed that the maintenance work would commence on Monday, January 19, 2026, and is expected to be completed by Thursday, May 28, 2026, with a preliminary phase scheduled to run from Saturday, January 24, to Friday, January 30, 2026, ahead of the main construction stages.

Osiyemi further disclosed that the maintenance work will be carried out in eight phases, detailing specific diversion plans to be implemented during the period of reconstruction.

The diversion details include:

1. For Phases (1-2): Badagry Bound Traffic (Repair on the Toll Lane)

During ongoing construction on the Toll Lane, all traffic will be temporarily redirected to the BRT Corridor. Motorists will exit the BRT Corridor and rejoin the Toll Lane 50 metres past the work zone to continue their journey.

During construction on the BRT Corridor, vehicles will be redirected to the Toll Lane. Motorists will regain access to the BRT Corridor 50m away from the proposed working area to continue their journeys.

2. For Phases (3-4): Badagry Bound Traffic (Repair on the Service Lane)

Vehicular traffic will continue through. As vehicles approach the planned work zone on Mazamaza Bridge, they will be redirected to one of the two available lanes. They will regain full access to the road after the proposed work zone to continue their journeys.

After finishing maintenance on the expansion joint of Mazamaza Bridge heading towards Badagry, the work will move to the opposite side of the bridge, this time for the lane coming into Lagos.

3. For Phases (5-6): Lagos Bound Traffic (Repair on the Toll Lane)

During the ongoing work on the Toll Lane, all traffic will be diverted to the BRT Corridor. Vehicles will exit via the BRT Corridor and rejoin the Toll Lane 50 meters past the construction site to continue their journey.

During BRT Corridor construction, traffic will be rerouted onto the Toll Lane. Motorists will regain access to the BRT Corridor 50m away from the proposed working area to continue their journey.

4. For Phases (7-8): Lagos Bound Traffic (Repair on the Service Lane)

While vehicles will still be able to move through, traffic approaching the work zone on the Mazamaza Bridge will be diverted from two available lanes down to one lane. Motorists will regain full access to the road after the proposed work zone to continue their journeys.

Motorists are urged to follow traffic signs and the instructions of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers and other relevant authorities to help ensure smooth movement during the rehabilitation phases.