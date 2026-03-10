Aftermath of the Appeal Court judgment, affirming the nullification of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025, the Board of the (BoT) of the party has fixed a meeting for tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11....

The Lagos State Government has launched an investigation into the collapse of a four-storey building that housed a private school and residential apartments on Adu Street in the Aguda area of Ogba, Lagos.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) confirmed that the structure collapsed on Monday but said no lives were lost as students, staff and other occupants had vacated the building before the incident occurred.

In a statement, the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Adu Ademuyiwa, said the collapse caused concern among residents in the neighbourhood.

He explained that officials of LASBCA, alongside personnel from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other emergency responders, visited the site shortly after the incident to assess the situation and ensure public safety.

“The building, which accommodated both residential occupants and a private school, collapsed on Monday, causing concern within the neighbourhood. No casualties were recorded as students, staff and other occupants had exited the building before the incident occurred,” he said.

LASBCA added that as a precautionary measure, occupants of nearby buildings had been advised to temporarily vacate their premises while safety assessments are carried out on surrounding structures.

“As part of precautionary measures, occupants of nearby buildings were advised to vacate their premises temporarily while safety assessments are being conducted on surrounding structures to determine their condition and structural stability,” Ademuyiwa added.

Preliminary observations by the agency suggested that some form of building activity had been ongoing at the property before the collapse.

However, LASBCA noted that a comprehensive investigation had commenced to determine the exact cause of the incident.

“However, a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collapse,” he said.

The agency urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with authorities as technical assessments continue.

It also stressed the importance of compliance with building regulations, advising property owners and developers to follow proper regulatory procedures when carrying out construction, renovation or structural modifications.