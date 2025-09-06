Lagos State have emerged overall winners for the first time at the 9th National Youth Games. displacing perennial champions Delta State who finished second, while Edo State came third....

At the closing ceremony of the games at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba,

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori who commended winners also praised all the young athletes.

He urged the National Sports Commission (NSC) to urgently address the growing problem of age cheating at editions of the National Youth Games in order to safeguard its credibility and ensure fairness.

Governor Oborevwori presented the trophies Team Lagos who won 52 gold, 32 silver, and 26 bronze medals to emerge champions and Team Delta who garnered 37 gold, 38 silver, and 39 bronze medals to be placed second and Team Edo with 33 gold, 18 silver, and 28 bronze medals I 3rd