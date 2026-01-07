The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has dismissed a viral video on social media suggesting that additional bodies were brought out alive during evacuation operations at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building in Lagos. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had confirmed that eight people ...

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has dismissed a viral video on social media suggesting that additional bodies were brought out alive during evacuation operations at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building in Lagos.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had confirmed that eight people died and 13 others survived the Christmas Eve fire that engulfed the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the fire spread to nearby structures, including a mosque and Oluwole Plaza, before firefighters brought it under control.

A video went viral on Tuesday suggesting that 11 survivors were rescued from the building 11 days after the tragic incident.

In a wednesday statement signed by Margaret Adeseye, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the agency expressed that the information contained in the video is false and does not represent the current situation of the incident.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has been drawn to a video currently circulating on social media, which falsely suggests that additional bodies were brought out alive during evacuation operations yesterday.

“The fire incident occurred on Tuesday, 24th December, 2025, at the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) House and extended to five adjoining buildings. Following coordinated emergency response efforts, eight (8) fatalities were confirmed, comprising five (5) identified victims and three (3) yet to be identified, while thirteen (13) persons were successfully rescued alive.”

The statement added, “The video currently being circulated emerged within 24 hours of the incident, on Thursday, 25th December 2025, and is false, misleading, and does not represent the current situation at the scene.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in collaboration with other emergency responders, remains fully on ground to carry out further necessary actions and ensure public safety.”

The agency advises members of the public to disregard unverified information and rely solely on official communications from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.