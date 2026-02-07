The Lagos State Government has partnered with the Nigerian Air Force to deploy drone technology for enhanced security monitoring across the metropolis.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the drones, equipped with surveillance cameras, would enable security agencies to monitor large areas within minutes, significantly faster than ground patrols.

He explained that the drones would transmit live video feeds to a central control room, allowing law enforcement to detect hidden or hard-to-reach locations, particularly around the international airport and coastal areas.

According to the governor, the integration of the technology is expected to improve early threat detection and strengthen efforts to maintain safety across the state without relying solely on road-based patrols.