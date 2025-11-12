The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed comments by former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, urging Nigerians to “mobilise” against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election....

In a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, the party described Amaechi’s call as “political hallucination,” saying the former Rivers State governor lacks the credibility and influence to lead any form of national mobilisation.

“Amaechi is free to dream, but he must stop mistaking his nightmares for national reality,” the statement read. “A politician who has been rejected in his own state cannot be taken seriously when he speaks of leading a national revolt.”

The Lagos APC said Amaechi had become a “political orphan—disowned in Rivers, irrelevant nationally, and steadily sinking into total political oblivion.”

“In Rivers State today, mentioning Amaechi’s name in political discussions is viewed as a provocative joke. A man who has lost his structure, followers and voice cannot now lecture Nigerians on mobilisation,” it added.

The party further mocked the former minister, asking rhetorically, “Mobilise who? The few loyalists left in his WhatsApp group? The politicians who abandoned him after he lost the APC presidential primaries? Or the same Rivers electorate that no longer take him seriously?”

According to the statement, Amaechi’s “problem is not President Tinubu, but political irrelevance.”

“It is always the loudest losers who shout the most about 2027,” the APC noted. “Amaechi’s noise is nothing more than the wounded cry of someone who has not healed from the humiliation of 2022.”

The party said while Amaechi “is busy trying to resurrect his collapsed career,” President Tinubu is focused on delivering results, citing initiatives such as NELFUND for education financing, CREDITCORP for SMEs, increased foreign direct investment from the Middle East and Europe, and ongoing reforms in infrastructure, agriculture, mining and security.

“These achievements explain why even opposition voters now admit—privately, though grudgingly—that Tinubu is miles ahead of any contender,” it said.

The statement concluded that Amaechi cannot “preach mobilisation without a platform,” adding that “you cannot lead a national movement when your own backyard has padlocked the gate against you.”

“Tinubu’s 2027 victory is not a possibility—it is an unfolding reality,” the Lagos APC declared. “Amaechi’s latest outburst is not a rallying cry but a cry for help. Tinubu cannot be defeated, and Amaechi cannot be resurrected. End of story.”