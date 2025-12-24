The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says 2025 marked a period of “unavoidable reform” for Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while accusing sections of the opposition of attempting to undermine national stability for political gain....

In a year-end statement, the party said President Tinubu took difficult economic decisions aimed at ending “decades of fiscal indiscipline and dysfunctional governance structures”, insisting the reforms disrupted entrenched interests and rent-seeking systems.

The statement alleged that some opposition figures “weaponised hardship and amplified fear” in what it described as a calculated effort to discredit the administration.

According to the Lagos APC, the opposition’s actions amounted to “political sabotage rather than patriotic dissent,” adding that national challenges in 2025 represented “a crisis of patriotism” rather than purely economic or security problems.

Despite this, the party said Nigeria continued to make progress, citing efforts to plug fiscal leakages, revive investor confidence, advance infrastructure projects and strengthen security interventions.

The APC argued that true patriotism is demonstrated during difficult periods and maintained that constructive criticism should not be conflated with what it described as deliberate attempts to undermine reform.

It added that nation-building required sacrifice and loyalty to the collective good, warning that “no country develops when national hardship is turned into a political campaign tool”.

As the country moves into a new year, the party urged Nigerians to support reform efforts, saying the nation would emerge stronger “because patriotism will ultimately prevail over political opportunism”.