Labour Party (LP) has released a timetable for the conduct of the 2026 primary elections, announcing dates for nomination, screening, appeals and primaries across various elective positions. The development was contained in a statement signed on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa. Labour expressed that the announcement…...

Labour Party (LP) has released a timetable for the conduct of the 2026 primary elections, announcing dates for nomination, screening, appeals and primaries across various elective positions.

The development was contained in a statement signed on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa.

Labour expressed that the announcement is in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, the 2026 Electoral Act, and the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Conduct of 2027 Elections.

The party scheduled May 27, 2026, for House of Assembly and governorship primaries, and May 29, 2026, for National Assembly and presidential primaries.

According to the timetable, the party stated that the sale of nomination forms for all elective offices shall commence on Wednesday, 6th May to Monday, 16th May, 2026, adding that the submission of completed forms will begin on Tuesday, 17th May and end on Wednesday, 18th May, 2026.

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The party has scheduled May 20 for the screening of House of Assembly and governorship aspirants, while National Assembly and presidential aspirants will be screened on May 22, 2026.

Labour Party announced that the publication of screening results will be done on 23rd May 2026.

The party fixed May 24, 2026, for appeals and petitions involving House of Assembly and governorship aspirants, and May 25, 2026, for National Assembly and presidential aspirants, adding that the final list of cleared aspirants will be published on May 26, 2026.

The party announced the approved fee structure for its nomination forms across various elective positions. For the House of Assembly, the Expression of Interest form is priced at ₦1,000,000, while the Nomination form costs ₦2,000,000, bringing the total to ₦3,000,000.

For the House of Representatives, the Expression of Interest form costs ₦1,500,000 and the Nomination form ₦3,500,000, making a total of ₦5,000,000. In the case of the Senate, the Expression of Interest form is pegged at ₦2,500,000, while the Nomination form is ₦7,500,000, bringing the total cost to ₦10,000,000.

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For governorship aspirants, the Expression of Interest form is ₦5,000,000, and the Nomination form is ₦20,000,000, amounting to a total of ₦25,000,000. The party, however, noted that Alex Otti will be presented with the form free of charge by the National Working Committee (NWC).

For the presidential ticket, the Expression of Interest form is set at ₦10,000,000, while the Nomination form costs ₦40,000,000, bringing the total to ₦50,000,000.

The party granted concessions to female aspirants, persons living with disabilities, and youths aged 25 to 30, stating that they will only pay for Expression of Interest forms for all positions.

The statement reads, “In line with the Labour Party Motto, which is Equal Opportunity and Social Justice, the party has also approved some concessions for the following categories of people:

“Female, People Living with Disabilities and Youth (25-30 years) aspirants shall only be required to pay for the Expression of Interest Forms for all categories of positions.”

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The party urged all prospective aspirants for the 2027 elections who are yet to register with the Party to take advantage of the ongoing membership e-registration and register before midnight on Monday, 4th May, 2026.

“Registration remains open from Sunday, 3rd May 2026 to midnight on Monday, 4th May 2026, ahead of the compilation and submission of the party’s membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission in compliance with the Electoral Act, 2026,” the party announced.