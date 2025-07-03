The Labour Party has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to its former presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, asking him to formally resign his membership of the party following his involvement in the newly formed opposition coalition.

In a strongly worded statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party distanced itself from the coalition, describing its members as “desperate power mongers” and warning that “a new Nigeria cannot be built on the foundation of old, recycled and frustrated politicians.”

The statement reads in part:

“Labour Party has consistently maintained that it is not part of any coalition. Any of our members who aligns with the so-called alliance is expected to resign from the party within 48 hours.”

The party accused Obi of holding clandestine meetings to woo party members into joining him in the coalition, alleging that some have resisted the move.

It warned against “dual allegiance,” stressing that the Labour Party is not available for individuals with “one leg in, one leg out,” and calling for loyalty from all party faithful.

Obiora Ifoh further stated:

“Nearly 70 percent of Nigeria’s population are youths, tired of gerontocrats deciding their future. The new Nigeria we dream of cannot be achieved through political opportunists seeking to relaunch themselves into power.”

The Labour Party reiterated its commitment to leading the country into a truly new Nigeria and urged its members to remain loyal as preparations for future elections intensify.