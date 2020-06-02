La Liga has confirmed match fixtures for the restart of its season, with a completion date of the 19th of July.

Matches will return on the 11th of June with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, while there will be fixtures for every other day.

Barcelona will resume their bid to retain the Spanish title with an away trip to Real Mallorca on Saturday, the 13th of June, while Real Madrid will host Eibar on the 14th of June.

All La Liga matches will take place without spectators, with Real Madrid playing their home matches at the 6,000capacity Estadio Alfredo di Stefano due to renovation works at the Santiago Bernabeu.