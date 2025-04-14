The Kwara state command of the Nigeria Police has arrested popular music artiste, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as “Portable” over the alleged criminal defamation, threat to life among other offences.

The arrest followed a petition written against the suspect by a Fuji music star, Mr. Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Osupa,”.

A statement issued on Sunday night by the Police Spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi said the police took the lawful steps in line with due process to investigate the allegations.

“The petition borders on serious allegations which includes criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words.”

She added that in view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the Command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin and secured the arrest of Portable in Abeokuta , Ogun state Saturday night and brought to Ilorin for further investigations.

Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties.

He is currently in custody and arrangements are being made to charge him to court without delay, according to the police spokesperson.