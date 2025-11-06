The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s rising oil production following an inspection visit to the EMEM Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in Dubai....

Komolafe, who spoke during an official visit to Dubai Drydocks World (DDWD) in the United Arab Emirates, said the vessel’s readiness for sail away marks another positive step in the country’s ongoing efforts to boost output under the Project One Million Barrels initiative.

The EMEM FPSO, currently being converted at DDWD for Oriental Energy Resources Limited (OERL), is destined for deployment to the Okwok Field (PML 15), operated by Oriental Okwok Limited, offshore Nigeria.

During a four-hour inspection, the NUPRC Chief Executive examined several critical components of the vessel, including the Oil and Produced Water Treatment Unit, Gas Injection Modules, Seawater Treatment Facilities, Gas Turbine Generators, Electrical House, LACT Unit, Laboratory, Control Room, and Accommodation Quarters.

The exercise, he explained, was part of the Commission’s regulatory oversight to ensure project quality, compliance, and operational readiness.

“This FPSO is coming to Nigeria at a time we are seeking to increase production. It will help us in achieving our Project One Million Barrels goal,” Komolafe said. “From what I have seen, I am very impressed, and as the regulator, we will continue to give support to Oriental Energy.”

He commended the company’s technical capacity and urged Oriental Energy to participate in the next oil licensing round, noting that its performance demonstrated readiness for further investments in Nigeria’s upstream sector.