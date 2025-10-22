The Kogi State Government has called on residents of the State to remain calm and vigilant following reports of a planned terrorist attack in parts of Kogi and Ondo States....

In a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the Government described the intelligence report as a step towards victory, noting that it demonstrates the proactive work of the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies in protecting Nigerians from criminal elements.

“The report itself is evidence that our security agencies are alive to their responsibilities. We commend the DSS for their vigilance and for providing early intelligence capable of preventing such evil plans from being executed,” the statement read.

The Commissioner assured citizens that the Kogi State Government is working closely with the DSS, the Nigerian Army, the Police, and other relevant security formations to ensure that any terrorist attempt is completely foiled before it can threaten lives or property.

“His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, has made security of lives and property a top priority of his administration. Strategic security measures have been reinforced across the State, and surveillance has been intensified, especially around border communities,” Fanwo added.

He urged residents to go about their normal businesses without fear but to remain security-conscious and report any suspicious movement or persons to the nearest security agency.

“The Government will protect the people at all costs. We will not allow criminals or terror groups to disrupt the peace and progress we have built. Kogi remains one of the safest states in Nigeria, and we intend to keep it that way,” the statement concluded.