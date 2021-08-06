Kidnappers of the 80-year-old Madam Betinah Benson, mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Dr Kombowei Benson, have demanded a ransom of N500m for her freedom.

Another group of kidnappers also demanded N200m for the release of Tari Ajanami, the owner of Club 64, a nightclub.

It was gathered that investigators were looking at the possibility that both abductions were planned and executed by one group.

Bayelsa State Police Command spokesman, Asinim Butswat, was however not available to confirm the ransom demands, but a member of the family of the club owner confirmed that they were contacted by the kidnappers who demanded a ransom of N200m.