The Federal Ministry of Health has delivered 3,000 doses of vaccines to Kebbi State to combat the outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), which has claimed 56 lives.

Speaking at a news briefing in Birnin Kebbi, Dr. Shehu Nuhu KoKo, Permanent Secretary of the Kebbi Ministry for Health, provided an update on the epidemic, reporting 653 suspected cases statewide.

The fatalities include 25 deaths in Gwandu, 16 in Jega, and 14 in Alieru Local Government Areas with vaccines been dispatched to the most affected areas, More vaccines are expected to be available for vaccination across all 21 local government areas.

Dr. KoKo confirmed that deaths have also occurred at the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Alieru, prompting the government to send three additional medical doctors and six nurses to support the institution’s healthcare response.

To facilitate ongoing efforts, the university clinic has been designated as an isolation center, with mass vaccination is set to continue.

The government has advised students to maintain cleanliness and reduce crowding in hostels.

Dr. KoKo urged the public to follow preventive measures, including maintaining personal hygiene and ensuring proper ventilation, especially during the current heat wave.

He cautioned individuals exhibiting symptoms such as fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, and dizziness to seek medical attention instead of resorting to self-medication.

He commended Governor Nasir Idris for his swift support in providing financial and material resources to combat the meningitis outbreak and acknowledged the assistance from development partners like Médecins Sans Frontières, unicef and primary healthcare agencies in the state.