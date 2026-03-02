The Kebbi State Government has commenced the distribution of 6,500 tonnes of assorted grains and 5,000 tonnes of fertiliser to farmers and vulnerable residents across the state, as part of efforts to boost food production and provide Ramadan support. The flag-off ceremony took place at the Haliru Ab...

The Kebbi State Government has commenced the distribution of 6,500 tonnes of assorted grains and 5,000 tonnes of fertiliser to farmers and vulnerable residents across the state, as part of efforts to boost food production and provide Ramadan support.

The flag-off ceremony took place at the Haliru Abdu Stadium and marked the launch of the 2026 dry season farming programme under the Kauran Gwandu Agricultural Transformation Agenda.

Governor Nasir Idris said the intervention underscores his administration’s commitment to strengthening agriculture, enhancing food security and improving livelihoods.

Beyond grains and fertiliser, the governor disclosed that the state government distributed 2,000 solar-powered water pumps, 5,000 power tillers, 5,500 sprayers, 24,000 litres of herbicides and 70,000 litres of liquid organic fertiliser to support dry season farming and increase productivity.

He stressed that beneficiaries were selected through a process involving traditional rulers and farmers’ associations to ensure fairness and transparency.

Governor Idris, however, directed that Local Government Chairmen, commissioners and members of the State House of Assembly must not benefit from the distribution, insisting that the items were meant strictly for grassroots farmers and vulnerable citizens. He also warned that security agencies had been instructed to arrest anyone found diverting or selling the farm inputs.

The governor added that Kebbi remains one of Nigeria’s leading rice-producing states, with production expected to surpass three million tonnes this year.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, commended the state government for aligning with the Federal Government’s food security drive under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kyari described agriculture as critical to Nigeria’s economic resilience, noting that more than 80 per cent of Nigerians are engaged in farming and related value chains.

Also speaking, the Kebbi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Shehu Mu’azu, said the exercise represents the third major agricultural intervention by the current administration. He highlighted the expansion of solar pump distribution and the provision of mechanised tools at no cost to farmers.

Representatives of beneficiaries, including leaders of the Onion Farmers Association and the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, expressed appreciation to the governor and pledged to utilise the inputs effectively to increase yields and strengthen food security.

The event was attended by senior government officials, traditional rulers and key stakeholders in the agricultural sector, with Governor Idris and the minister jointly performing the official flag-off.