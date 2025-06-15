Kebbi State Government says it has started clearance and evacuation of sensitive areas ahead of rainy season to avert possible floods.

The Commissioner for Urban Development, Hayatu Bawa, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He noted with satisfaction that the Kebbi State Governor, His Excellency, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, had graciously granted them approval for the evacuation exercise.

Bawa lauded the governor for given the ministry all the necessary support and financial backing towards the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The commissioner said the essence of the exercise was to clear all sorts of dirt and particles on waterways to facilitate free flow of water and to avert flooding.

He said: “We have already begun clearance of drains to give way for freely flow of water during the rainy season. This is with a view to averting overflow of water which results in flooding.

“Government is doing everything possible to ensure that the devastating effects of flood is minimised.”

Bawa advised people to stop building structures on waterways, avoid dumping of refuse and shun all forms of activities that might cause flooding.

The commissioner observed that clearing of drain remained one of the sure ways of preventing possible overflow of water into people’s houses.

He admonished people living in flood prone areas to relocate to upland areas to save lives and property.