The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has once again demonstrated commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state with the approval of the sum of over 1billion naira for the payment of gratuity and death benefits.

The approved funds are for retired State and Contract Staff, as well as personnel of the Local Government and Local Government Education Authority.

The payments cover the period from 16th December, 2024 to 15th March, 2025, with 445 beneficiaries.

This gesture by Governor Nasir Idris reflects his administration’s continuous efforts to prioritize the well-being of workers and their families, especially those who have served the state diligently and are deserving of their entitlements.

Governor Idris, who has consistently emphasised the importance of dignity in labour and reward for service, promised to ensure that no beneficiary is left behind in the collection of his/her entitlements .