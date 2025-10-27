The African Democratic Congress, Kebbi State Chapter, has suspended one of its chieftains, Sadeeq Sami, for allegedly parading himself as the State Chairman of the party. This was contained in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Atiku, and issued to journalists in Birnin Ke...

The African Democratic Congress, Kebbi State Chapter, has suspended one of its chieftains, Sadeeq Sami, for allegedly parading himself as the State Chairman of the party.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Atiku, and issued to journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, the decision followed a resolution by the ADC National Working Committee directing that all state chairmen should retain their positions until the completion of their tenure, which ends in May 2026.

“He is hereby warned not to participate in any party activities, as Sufiyanu Bala remains the constitutional and duly recognized Chairman of the African Democratic Congress , Kebbi State Chapter,” the statement read.

The party further called on security agencies to take appropriate action to ensure that Sadeq does not engage in any further activities under the guise of party leadership.

“We urge all party members, supporters, and the general public to disregard any unauthorized information or claims made by Dr. Sule-Iko that are not in line with the official position of the party,” the statement added.