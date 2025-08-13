The African Democratic Congress in Kebbi State has been thrown into a leadership tussle following the suspension of its State Chairman, Engineer Sufiyanu Bala, his deputy Junaidu Muhammed Mudi, and State Secretary Hauwa’u Muhammed. Announcing the decision in Birnin Kebbi, the party’s Publicity S...

The African Democratic Congress in Kebbi State has been thrown into a leadership tussle following the suspension of its State Chairman, Engineer Sufiyanu Bala, his deputy Junaidu Muhammed Mudi, and State Secretary Hauwa’u Muhammed.

Announcing the decision in Birnin Kebbi, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Jamilu Muhammed, accused the Sufiyanu-led working committee of unilateral decision-making and sidelining the executive in official activities.

He further alleged that the suspended leadership had facilitated the dominance of “Abuja nomadic politicians” over long-standing party loyalists — a move strongly resisted by founding members. The decision, according to him, was taken at an extraordinary meeting of stakeholders determined to “protect the party from external domination.”

In the interim, Abdulrazaq Abubakar Isah Iko has been appointed State Chairman, while Adamu Aliyu will serve as State Secretary until a new congress is held.

The ADC also warned the suspended officials against parading themselves as party members or engaging in political gatherings, noting that such activities could contravene provisions of the Electoral Act.