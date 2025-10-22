Kanu, who was brought to court by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), met with his lawyers inside Court 7 at the Federal High Court headquarters in Abuja — the same courtroom where his terrorism trial is being conducted.

The meeting, held between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, followed a directive by Justice James Omotosho, who had earlier approved the session as part of the defence team’s preparations for trial.

Justice Omotosho, in a ruling delivered on 16 October, granted Kanu six consecutive days — beginning from Thursday, 23 October — to open and close his defence under an accelerated hearing arrangement.

During the last court session, Agabi had expressed concerns that discussions between Kanu and his lawyers could be monitored by the DSS and therefore sought permission for a private meeting outside the agency’s facility.

The judge subsequently permitted that the meeting take place in the courtroom, with only Kanu and his legal team present.

The IPOB leader, who is facing terrorism-related charges, is expected to begin presenting his defence on Thursday.