The Kano State Government has announced that about 5,000 housing unit will be constructed for teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The scheme tagged Teachers Reserved Areas (TRA) will be implemented jointly by the state government, family homes funds and the federal mortgage bank.

The state governor who disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting said the project was to provide decent accommodation for teachers and their families.

He explained that each of the 36 rural local governments will have 100 housing units while the remaining 8 metropolitan local governments will have 150 housing units each.

“The government would provide the land, auxiliary facilities such as water, electricity and roads while other aspects would be handled by the partners” governor Ganduje stated.

The Governor stated that his administration is concerned about ensuring that affordability of and access to houses for the teachers so that they do not become destitute when they retire.

He added that the scheme, which would commence next year, is optional and the beneficiaries would pay for the houses in easy instalments.

A technical committee under the executive chairman of the state policy coordination and policy implementation directorate, Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi has been set up to fashion out modalities for smooth implementation of the project.