Kano school proprietor kills five-year-old pupil after collecting N6m ransom

It is particularly mind-bending to realise that in a supposedly religious jurisdiction like ours, a school proprietor can be as depraved as to kill and bury a 5-year-old pupil, entrusted to his care and fatherliness.

A certain Abdulmalik Tanko, Proprietor of the Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School, Kawana in Kano, has been arrested over the death of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubabar.

The helpless victim was abducted at Yankaba area of Kano metropolis.

She was reportedly seized on her way home from an Islamiyah school in company of other pupils.

