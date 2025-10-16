The Kano State Government has filed a high-profile suit before the State High Court, seeking to reclaim its 20 percent equity stake in Dala Inland Dry Port Limited and recover funds allegedly misappropriated to the tune of ₦4,492,387,013.76. The defendants in the charge sheet include Abdullahi Gan...

The Kano State Government has filed a high-profile suit before the State High Court, seeking to reclaim its 20 percent equity stake in Dala Inland Dry Port Limited and recover funds allegedly misappropriated to the tune of ₦4,492,387,013.76.

The defendants in the charge sheet include Abdullahi Ganduje, former Governor of Kano State; Abubakar Bawuro, former Special Adviser to the Governor; Hassan Bello, former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council; Ganduje’s sons, Umar Abdullahi and Muhammad Abdullahi; a legal practitioner, Adamu Sanda; and Dala Inland Dry Port Limited as defendants.

The defendants are facing a ten-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds, breach of trust, and conflict of interest.

The court record shows that the matter was filed on 13th October, 2025.

According to the charge sheet, the defendants allegedly conspired to fraudulently transfer 80 percent shares of Dala Inland Dry Port, including the state government’s 20 percent equity, to private entities under the fictitious name “City Green Enterprise” to conceal the true ownership of the company.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendants diverted over N4.49 billion of Kano State funds to execute infrastructure projects such as a double carriageway, electricity, and perimeter fencing at the dry port for their personal and family benefit.

In addition, the defendants were accused of abuse of office and conflict of interest, with claims that they used their official positions to manipulate public resources for private gains, in violation of financial and constitutional regulations.

According to the charge sheet, the prosecution has lined up several key witnesses to testify in court. They include: the lead investigating officer who uncovered the alleged fraudulent transactions. an early stakeholder in the project, who will testify on how he was allegedly sidelined during the equity transfer process, among others.

The prosecution’s summary of evidence alleges that the defendants: Used sham entities and proxies to hide ownership of Dala Inland Dry Port shares, diverted public funds to family-owned firms and personal businesses, coerced the original project founders into relinquishing control while allowing them to retain only nominal shares, created false documents and misleading letters to deceive regulatory authorities, and orchestrated a chain of transactions, including through Safari Textile Ltd (STL Enterprise), to facilitate the diversion of N750 million in state funds.

In the document, the prosecution will during the trial showcase how the 4th defendant was made to conduct a research of Dala Inland Dry Port and acknowledge the existence of 20% shares belonging to Kano State Government in accordance with the policy document to that effect, when it was initiated by the then president Olusegun Obasanjo which the prosecution will also tender and relied upon at the trial.

Also, the prosecution said in the summary of evidence that during the trial it will adduce cogent evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the earlier board of directors of the company represent diverse interests with Abdullahi Haruna representing the interest of Kano State Government and the purported transfer was done and executed without other board members consent but rather that of the first defendant, Abdullahi Ganduje alone as the governor of the state was used to execute the plan.

Although no date has been fixed for the suit but the case has been directed to Kano State High Court 2 presided by Justice Yusuf Ubale.