Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, has defended his endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, describing it as a lawful expression of his democratic rights and a reaffirmation of his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu said his public support for President Tinubu, alongside his call for a strong APC governorship candidate in Abia State, was motivated by the desire to promote national unity, stability and development, not by personal political ambition.

He pointed to his legislative track record, noting his role in attracting federal projects to Abia State, advancing the interests of the South-East and contributing to national cohesion.

The senator also took issue with what he described as a harsh reaction from Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, to his declaration of loyalty to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by the Office of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and signed by George Maduka, the governor’s remarks were characterised as politically desperate and detached from the business of governance. The statement accused the Abia State Government of descending into what it termed gutter politics.

It rejected claims that the senator’s position amounted to a declaration of political “war,” insisting that open political alignment and expressions of support were normal features of a democratic system.

The statement criticised Governor Otti’s response, describing it as laden with personal attacks and references to what it called imaginary threats, adding that such conduct was inappropriate for a sitting governor.

The senator’s office further accused the governor of double standards, arguing that while Otti emerged through partisan mobilisation under the Labour Party, he now faulted others for openly identifying with and supporting their parties.

According to the statement, politics is inherently competitive and not based on entitlement.

It recalled that Senator Kalu had previously described Governor Otti as a political associate and had suggested that like-minded progressive leaders could find space within the APC, which it credited with delivering infrastructure, economic reforms and stability at the national level.

The statement also criticised what it described as the governor’s reliance on religious rhetoric to legitimise political authority, while allegedly downplaying the importance of opposition voices in ensuring accountability.

Questioning the intensity of the governor’s reaction, the statement suggested it may have been driven by growing APC momentum in Abia State and rising public dissatisfaction over unmet expectations.

It advised Governor Otti to focus on governance issues such as healthcare delivery, youth unemployment and security, rather than engaging in political confrontations, noting that Abians deserved leadership anchored on development rather than personal grievances.

Reaffirming Senator Kalu’s political history, the statement said he had consistently subjected himself to electoral contests, with his victories being matters of public record. It challenged the governor to test his popularity through performance at the polls rather than rhetoric.

The statement concluded by urging Governor Otti to prioritise governance and desist from name-calling, warning that time was limited for effective leadership. It added that the APC’s objective in Abia State was not political conquest, but the presentation of an alternative and development-focused vision of governance.