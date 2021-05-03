Police in Kaduna state have paraded four suspects for allegedly kidnapping and killing a six-year old boy.

They say he was killed after receiving one million Naira out of a purported thirty million they had demanded as ransom from his parents.

Spokesperson of the command, Mohammed Jalige told newsmen that the boy was kidnapped by a neighbor who sent him on an errand but arranged for him to be abducted.

Muhammed Jalige says the boy was strangled after the suspects sensed the possibility of him revealing their identity.

They subsequently concealed his body in a drainage system in Kano.

The Kaduna police spokesperson says the suspects were arrested after thorough investigations, and over eight hundred thousand naira recovered from them being part of the ransom they received in Zaria.